Geraniums are a popular houseplant that can delight with their beauty and long flowering if properly cared for. In winter, when the plant lacks sunlight, it is important to provide it with special care.

Provide the plant with the necessary nutrients to help support the growth and strengthening of the root system. Ukr.media has offered two effective recipes for natural geranium fertilizers that can be easily prepared at home.

First fertilizer

Ingredients:

warm water - 1 liter;

starch - 1 tsp;

sugar - 1 tsp;

kefir - 1 tbsp.

Put all the ingredients in warm water and mix thoroughly. It is important to use warm water for better absorption of nutrients by the roots of the plant. Starch contains nutrients that increase the plant's immunity and make the soil more fertile. Use this fertilizer once every 2 weeks or once a month, depending on the condition of the plant.

Second fertilizer

Ingredients:

warm water - 1 liter;

ground turmeric - 1 tsp;

natural honey - 1 tsp.

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Turmeric contains a large amount of nutrients and substances that protect plants from diseases and pests. Use this fertilizer once every 2 weeks during the winter period. It is important to use natural honey for better absorption of nutrients.

Allow the soil to dry well before applying fertilizers for watering. By providing the plant with the necessary nutrition in winter, you will ensure its health and beauty even in unfavorable conditions.

