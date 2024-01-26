Orchids can delight with their blooms throughout the year. However, in winter, when daylight hours become shorter and the air temperature drops, these plants can go into a state of dormancy.

To awaken an orchid and encourage it to bloom, it is important to follow some care rules, as suggested by Express.

How to awaken an orchid to bloom

If an orchid is not blooming, the first step is to ensure that it is healthy. A healthy orchid should have a strong stem, green leaves, and roots with no signs of rot. If any signs of illness are found, steps should be taken to address them.

Once you are certain that the orchid is healthy, you can begin to wake it up. Gradually increase daylight hours and air temperature. If the orchid is indoors, consider moving it closer to the window. If the room temperature is low, you can use additional lighting and heating. Avoid drafts, as orchids are sensitive to them. Also, ensure that pots with orchids on the windowsill are not placed too close to the window glass.

What to do to make an orchid bloom

To make an orchid bloom, provide it with the right care conditions. Orchids prefer bright but diffused light. The optimal temperature for their growth and flowering is 18-25 degrees Celsius.

Orchids also require regular watering. Use soft, settled water when the substrate is completely dry. During flowering, increase watering, but avoid overwatering.

Experts suggest that a sudden change in temperature can help "awaken" the orchid. You can, for instance, place the pots with plants outside for a few hours. If the temperature is below freezing, the time for orchids to "take a walk" should not exceed 10-15 minutes.

