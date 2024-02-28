Towels are in every home, they are used in the kitchen and bathroom. It is not uncommon for towels to start to smell unpleasant.

This happens when towels are not allowed to dry completely before being folded. This can lead to the development of bacteria and an unpleasant odor, writes santeplusmag.

How to remove odors from towels:

1. Ammonia: Pour water into a bucket and add a capful of ammonia. Soak the towels in the solution for 30 minutes. Rinse the towels and air dry them.

2. White vinegar: Heat water and add 2 cups of white vinegar. Soak the towels in the solution for an hour. Wash the towels with liquid detergent and dry them.

3. Bleach: Pour plenty of cold water into a bucket and add a tablespoon of bleach. Soak the towels in the solution for 20 minutes. Rinse the towels and dry them.

Important: Before using any of these methods, check the label on your towels to make sure they are safe to use.

Wear gloves when handling ammonia or bleach.

Thoroughly ventilate the bathroom where you dry your towels.

With these simple tips, you can easily get rid of unpleasant odors from your towels and keep them fresh and clean.

