Three easy ways to get rid of moss and lichen on fruit trees

Moss and lichen on fruit trees are not only an aesthetic problem but also a threat to their health. These organisms can damage tree bark, impede oxygen and nutrient access, and become a home for pests and diseases.

Due to moss and lichens, fruit trees slow down growth and bear less fruit. According to Summer House, Garden and Vegetable Garden, tree branches die off and dry out due to moss or lichen damage, so they need to be cut off.

To get rid of moss and lichen on fruit trees, you need not only to remove them manually but also to treat them with various means.

Try a 5% solution of iron sulfate. Dissolve 500 grams of vitriol in 10 liters of water and treat the trunk and skeletal branches of the trees. The lichen and moss should fall off in a week.

If the garden is badly neglected, you need to cut off overgrown branches, which will give additional air and light to the trunk.

Salt, ash and soap are also used. If there is not too much lichen and moss, then mix 1 kg of salt, 2 kg of wood ash and two pieces of laundry soap in 10 liters of water. Boil the solution, cool it down, and then apply it to the tree trunk, and lubricate the branches as well.

