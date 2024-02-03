Who among us doesn't dream of eating whatever we desire and not getting fat? Unfortunately, this does not happen. But there are a few simple rules to help you maintain a healthy weight.

By following these simple rules, you will be able to maintain a healthy weight and feel great, RadioTrek writes. Don't forget about quality sleep and stress control. These factors also affect your weight.

1) Eat healthy food. This does not mean that you need to completely give up your favorite treats, but the basis of your diet must consist of healthy foods. Focus on fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

2. Do not overeat. It takes the brain about 20 minutes to receive a signal of satiety. Therefore, eat slowly, chew your food thoroughly, and get up from the table when you feel a slight feeling of hunger. Do not eat late in the evening or at night, as this can lead to weight gain.

3. Be physically active. Regular exercise will help you burn extra calories, build muscle, and improve your overall health. Try to walk, run, swim, or do other sports you enjoy every day.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

