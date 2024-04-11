Three rules for lush hydrangeas in the garden: neighbors will envy your flowering bushes

Hydrangeas with their huge and beautiful flowers have always been one of the favorite plants in many gardens. But how exactly to achieve lush and attractive flowering of these wonderful plants?

Hoselink gardening expert Ben Hayman shares some top tips to help you create true blooming beauty in your garden.

One of the key recommendations is proper pruning. Ben Hayman emphasizes that proper pruning of hydrangeas ensures their effective flowering and promotes healthy plant growth. Pruning is recommended in early spring to speed up flower growth. At the same time, it is important to remove dead, damaged, or diseased parts of the plant and thin dense areas to ensure access of light and air to the center of the plant.

Regarding the height of the plant, it is recommended to cut it to 30-40 cm from the ground. This will promote new growth and allow you to get more flower stalks. It is important to note that hydrangeas are quite resistant plants, so you can cut them even above the rot or below the guide by 30-40 cm without causing damage.

In addition to pruning, it is also important to consider the acidity of the soil, as it affects the color of hydrangeas flowers. Acidic soil favors blue blooms, and alkaline soil favors pink or red. If you want to know the exact pH of your soil, you can purchase a pH test kit.

