Three almost free ways to remove unpleasant toilet odors: surprising simplicity

Even though the toilet bowl is thoroughly cleaned, it can start to stink from time to time. Usually, these unpleasant odors help to remove various special chemicals.

However, if you have no desire to use aggressive chemicals, you can use improvised means, writes the publication SantePlusMag.

In particular, these are vinegar and baking soda. If you flush the toilet bowl with any of these means periodically, the unpleasant aroma from the toilet bowl will be neutralized. After all, it can stem from the sewer pipes.

Another way to remove unpleasant toilet odors is with a handmade scent and odor absorber.

What you'll need:

Peppermint essential oil

5 tablespoons of baking soda

A bottle filled with one liter of water

10 cloves

First, dissolve 5 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda in a bottle of water, then add the cloves and a few drops of peppermint essential oil. Mix thoroughly and then pour the deodorizing solution directly into the toilet bowl. This should quickly eliminate unpleasant odors.

If the unpleasant odors are coming from the bucket you throw your used toilet paper in, use coffee grounds. You can place a napkin on the bottom of the bucket on which to pour the coffee grounds. Or replace coffee with baking soda - it perfectly absorbs unpleasant odors.

