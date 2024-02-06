Three days and done: how to ferment cabbage with carrots and bell peppers

Sauerkraut is a storehouse of B vitamins, vitamin C, beta-carotene, vitamins E, P, and K. It contains substances with anti-inflammatory properties, as well as calcium, iron, iodine, potassium, and magnesium.

Preparing this product is quite simple - all you need is cabbage, salt, and a container in which to ferment it. It can be consumed within three days after fermentation, and fermented cabbage can be stored in a cool place for up to several months.

The recipe for crispy sauerkraut was shared by The Kitchn. It is noted that for crispness, you need to choose varieties of late white cabbage. Carrots should be grated to make Korean carrots.

It is also important to stir the cabbage once a day to release the gases. Otherwise, the sauerkraut will have a bitter taste and unpleasant odor.

Recipe for sauerkraut covered with brine

For a liter of water you will need: 2 tablespoons of salt.

White cabbage - 2-3 kg

Bell pepper - 0.4 kg

Carrots - 2-3 pieces

Onions - 2 pieces

Black pepper - 4-5 peas

Bay leaf - 2 pieces

Chop the cabbage, grate the carrots, and cut the peppers into thin strips.

Mix the vegetables and put them in the jars, not tamping them down too tightly. Pour in the brine and add the spices.

Leave the jars of cabbage open for three days. The cabbage is ready. Then you need to close the jars with plastic lids and put them in the cellar or refrigerator.

