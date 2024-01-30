Three semolina desserts: How to prepare a delicate and healthy breakfast

Who among us hasn't tried semolina as a child? Many people thought it was bland and boring. But don't jump to conclusions. Try these recipes and you will be pleasantly surprised.

Semolina can be used to make incredibly tasty and original desserts that will surprise and delight you and your loved ones. The recipes were shared by Tabloid Volyn.

1. "Good news" - orange baskets with semolina:

Ingredients: 150 g of semolina 2 oranges 2 tbsp. tablespoons of orange juice 2 tbsp. tablespoons of chocolate chips (Optional) orange liqueur

Preparation: Cut the oranges in half, and remove the flesh to make "baskets". Cut the flesh into slices. Fill the baskets with semolina, top with orange slices, and sprinkle with chocolate chips. (Optional) Drizzle the porridge with orange liqueur.



2. Banana boat with semolina sauce:

Ingredients: 2 bananas 150 g of ice cream 1 glass of milk 1 egg 3 tbsp. tablespoons of sugar 1.5 tbsp. spoons of semolina Whipped cream, berries/cherries (for garnish)

Preparation: Cut the bananas in half lengthwise, and place them on the edges of the dish. Place 3 scoops of ice cream in the center. Prepare the sauce: mix the egg with the semolina, add 1/4 cup of milk, and stir. Boil the rest of the milk and sugar, and pour into the egg and semolina mixture, stirring constantly. Bring to a thickening on the fire, do not boil. Leave to cool. Pour the sauce over the ice cream, and garnish with cream, berries/cherries.



3. Mannik in 6 minutes (in the microwave):

Ingredients: 0.5 cups semolina 0.5 cups of kefir 100 g of butter 0.3 cups of sugar 1 egg 1 tsp of baking powder 0,5 cups of flour Cream: 200 g sour cream, 2 tbsp sugar (Optional) raisins, nuts, poppy seeds, fruits, berries, spices

Preparation: Pour the semolina with kefir, mix, leave for 20 minutes. Melt the butter, add sugar, egg, semolina, flour, baking powder, and mix. Pour the dough into a glass mold (4-5 cm high), and microwave for 6 minutes. Turn the finished manna cake onto a plate, cut it in half, and spread it with sugar and sour cream cream. (Optionally) add raisins, nuts, poppy seeds, fruits, berries, and spices to the mannik.



