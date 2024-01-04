An omelet is a versatile dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It is easy to prepare, but it does not always turn out fluffy and airy. To avoid this, you can add one secret ingredient to the egg mass: lemon juice.

Lemon juice contains citric acid, which helps egg whites curdle better. This makes the omelet more fluffy and airy. In addition, lemon juice gives the dish a pleasant aroma and refreshing taste.

Ingredients:

eggs - 3 pcs.

milk - 100 ml

salt - to taste

vegetable oil - 1 tbsp. l

lemon juice - a couple of drops

Preparation:

Beat eggs with milk and salt until smooth. Add lemon juice and mix again. Heat a frying pan with oil over medium heat. Pour in the egg mixture and cook for 5-7 minutes under a lid. Turn off the heat and leave the omelet in the pan for another 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Tips:

For a fluffy omelet, it is better to use fresh and cold eggs.

Do not beat the egg mass too hard to avoid damaging the air bubbles.

If you want the omelet to be even more fluffy, you can add a little grated cheese or whipped cream to it.

