Tradition or respect: Why headgear should be removed indoors, in church and at funerals

The ancient and recognized rule among all of us - to remove the head covering when entering the premises - continues. This rule not only reflects tradition, but also has deep historical roots that have become the basis for defining this norm in modern life.

First, let's look at the rationale for removing the head covering during a funeral. A funeral ceremony is a process filled with respect for the deceased, writes UNIAN. In this context, men remove their hats as an expression of respect and honor. Note that warm hats can remain on the head in winter. This applies to other instances where an expression of respect is shown because of the removal of headgear.

Regarding entering the church here we are waiting for some religious interpretation. Believers take off their hats to express their submission to God, demonstrating this by not covering their heads. From a historical perspective, this attitude originated in patriarchal society, where Thomas Aquinas determined that a woman inferior to a man in this context should cover her head. The ecclesiastical tradition has persisted to this day, and recommendations now include changing from a hat to a shawl for women in winter before entering a church.

In secular life, the rule of removing the head covering also has its roots. This ancient customary rule expresses respect for persons of higher status or rank. In particular, men in history have removed their helmets as a sign of recognition or greeting. In the modern world, this rule is used in theaters, movie theaters, and concerts to provide a better view for other spectators.

For women, the rules of social etiquette are more lenient, but it is recommended to remove the headgear, especially if you plan to stay indoors for long periods of time. The exception is lobbies, elevators or corridors, where the rules may be less strict.

