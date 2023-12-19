Only for good owners: What to give your four-legged friend for the holidays

The British love their pets and consider them full-fledged family members. So it's no surprise that they receive gifts for Christmas.

According to a survey conducted by Petplan, 80% of British pet owners believe that their pets deserve Christmas gifts, the Express reports.

The most popular gifts for dogs are new toys, a turkey dinner, a blanket, a jumper, new beds, a nice collar, and new toys. Cats tend to receive new toys and scratching posts.

11% of respondents believe that their cats' behavior is not perfect, so they will be on Santa's naughty list and will not receive gifts this Christmas. Among dogs, only 8% of owners believe that only 8% will be on this list.

72% of Britons believe that the presence of a pet on Christmas Eve makes the celebration special. 23% prepare special food for their pets, and 16% will watch Christmas movies with them.

Here's a list of traditions and Christmas gifts for British pets based on the survey:

A new toy

Some new treats

Wrapping gifts in a way that all family members, including animals, can open them on their own

Watching a Christmas movie together, cuddling on the couch

Christmas dinner together as a family

A new bed

A new collar

A special Christmas dinner for the animals

Advent calendar

Christmas jumper

New winter jacket for cold walks

Christmas card

A drink for the animals

A joint trip to places where pets are allowed

Taking them out for a Christmas meal

