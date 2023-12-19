eng
Only for good owners: What to give your four-legged friend for the holidays

Ihor Romanko

What to give your dog and cat for the New Year and Christmas

The British love their pets and consider them full-fledged family members. So it's no surprise that they receive gifts for Christmas.

According to a survey conducted by Petplan, 80% of British pet owners believe that their pets deserve Christmas gifts, the Express reports.

The most popular gifts for dogs are new toys, a turkey dinner, a blanket, a jumper, new beds, a nice collar, and new toys. Cats tend to receive new toys and scratching posts.

11% of respondents believe that their cats' behavior is not perfect, so they will be on Santa's naughty list and will not receive gifts this Christmas. Among dogs, only 8% of owners believe that only 8% will be on this list.

72% of Britons believe that the presence of a pet on Christmas Eve makes the celebration special. 23% prepare special food for their pets, and 16% will watch Christmas movies with them.

Here's a list of traditions and Christmas gifts for British pets based on the survey:

  • A new toy
  • Some new treats
  • Wrapping gifts in a way that all family members, including animals, can open them on their own
  • Watching a Christmas movie together, cuddling on the couch
  • Christmas dinner together as a family
  • A new bed
  • A new collar
  • A special Christmas dinner for the animals
  • Advent calendar
  • Christmas jumper
  • New winter jacket for cold walks
  • Christmas card
  • A drink for the animals
  • A joint trip to places where pets are allowed
  • Taking them out for a Christmas meal

