Only for good owners: What to give your four-legged friend for the holidays

The British love their pets and consider them full-fledged family members. So it's no surprise that they receive gifts for Christmas.
According to a survey conducted by Petplan, 80% of British pet owners believe that their pets deserve Christmas gifts, the Express reports.
The most popular gifts for dogs are new toys, a turkey dinner, a blanket, a jumper, new beds, a nice collar, and new toys. Cats tend to receive new toys and scratching posts.
11% of respondents believe that their cats' behavior is not perfect, so they will be on Santa's naughty list and will not receive gifts this Christmas. Among dogs, only 8% of owners believe that only 8% will be on this list.
72% of Britons believe that the presence of a pet on Christmas Eve makes the celebration special. 23% prepare special food for their pets, and 16% will watch Christmas movies with them.
Here's a list of traditions and Christmas gifts for British pets based on the survey:
- A new toy
- Some new treats
- Wrapping gifts in a way that all family members, including animals, can open them on their own
- Watching a Christmas movie together, cuddling on the couch
- Christmas dinner together as a family
- A new bed
- A new collar
- A special Christmas dinner for the animals
- Advent calendar
- Christmas jumper
- New winter jacket for cold walks
- Christmas card
- A drink for the animals
- A joint trip to places where pets are allowed
- Taking them out for a Christmas meal
