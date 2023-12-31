Cleaning faucets from limescale is a common but often difficult task that can be time-consuming. Fortunately, there are simple and effective ways to help you quickly and easily restore your faucets to their shine and cleanliness.

White vinegar is one of the most popular limescale cleaners. It is available, inexpensive and environmentally friendly, santeplusmag writes.

To clean the faucet with white vinegar, mix equal parts white vinegar and warm water. Soak a soft cloth in this solution and wrap it around the faucet. If the deposit is particularly stubborn, use a plastic bag filled with the solution and tie it around the faucet for complete immersion.

Leave the faucet in the bag overnight to allow the vinegar to dissolve the limescale. In the morning, gently scrub the faucet with a toothbrush or non-abrasive sponge. You will notice that limescale is easily removed, leaving the faucet shiny.

Citric acid is another effective faucet descaling agent. It has a more pleasant flavor than vinegar and is less aggressive to the material of the faucet. To clean the faucet with citric acid, dissolve 2 tablespoons of citric acid in a cup of hot water. Soak a soft cloth in this solution and wrap it around the faucet. Leave the faucet overnight to allow the citric acid to penetrate and soften limescale deposits.

In the morning, simply wiping the faucet with a sponge or toothbrush will remove the residue. Your faucet will not only be clean but also shiny thanks to the slightly polishing effect of citric acid.

Additional tips and precautions

Before using any faucet cleaner, test it on a small area to make sure it does not react negatively with the material of your faucet. Wear gloves to protect your hands. Using vinegar or citric acid too often can gradually deteriorate the finish of some faucets.

By using these simple and effective methods, you can not only make your faucets resistant to limescale but also extend their service life and maintain their shine.

