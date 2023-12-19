You will definitely surprise your guests: An unusual recipe for bulgur kutia

Bulgur is more tender than wheat, so it is easier for small children and the elderly to eat. It tastes just as good as classic kutia. The recipe was shared by the Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

Bulgur - 1 cup

Sunflower oil - 60 ml

Water - 2 cups

Walnuts - 80 g

Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp

Honey - 3 g

Salt - 3 g

Method of preparation:

Rinse the poppy seeds and soak them in warm water. Rinse the bulgur. Chop the nuts.

Lightly fry the bulgur in vegetable oil, add a pinch of salt, add water in a ratio of 1:2, bring to a boil, cook under the lid until the water evaporates.

Add poppy seeds, stir and turn off the heat.

Add nuts, honey to your taste and stir. Leave under the lid for 30 minutes.

