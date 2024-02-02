No dough: how to quickly cook healthy pasties (video)

Chebureks are quite a hearty and tasty dish, but not particularly healthy, given that they are cooked in a lot of oil. However, there is a healthy alternative to this dish: cabbage pasties.

Those who follow a healthy diet may like the fact that they can be cooked in the oven with a minimum amount of oil. This recipe was shared by the authors of the YouTube channel Cooking with the Chef.

Ingredients:

Cabbage - 1 head of cabbage;

Onions, carrots, sweet peppers - 1 pc;

Salt, pepper, garlic, coriander, cumin, herbs - to your taste;

Minced meat - 450 g;

Eggs, 4 pcs;

Flour, 2 tbsp;

How to cook cabbage pasties:

Boil the cabbage for 10-15 minutes to make it soft. Remove the cabbage leaves and cut off the hard veins.

Dice the onion and bell pepper, and grate the carrots on a coarse grater.

Fry the onion first, then add the carrots and bell peppers, stir and simmer until tender.

Mix the minced meat with the stewed vegetables, season with salt and pepper to taste, and add your favorite spices.

Put the minced meat on one side of each cabbage leaf and cover with the other side.

For the batter, beat the eggs with salt and pepper, add the flour. Stir to combine.

Preheat a frying pan, or cover a baking sheet with parchment paper if you are baking your pasties. Grease the cooking paper with vegetable oil.

Dip each pasty into the batter and fry until golden brown. If baking, turn on the oven to 180 degrees and bake for 15-25 minutes on both sides.

