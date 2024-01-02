TV in the bedroom: why it's not a good idea

Watching TV before bed can make it harder to fall asleep and make your sleep less restful. Experts say that TV has no place in the bedroom at all.

Vikas Jain, MD, clinical assistant professor of sleep medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, told Health that watching TV before bedtime increases brain activity. This means that TV can interfere with the brain's ability to fully relax and enter a state of sleep.

In addition, light from the TV can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Melatonin is produced in the dark, so bright light from the TV can make it difficult to fall asleep.

Experts recommend avoiding watching TV before bed if you want to get a good night's sleep. Instead, they recommend doing calming activities such as reading or listening to relaxing music.

