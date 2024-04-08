Melt-in-your-mouth: French Omelette Soufflé Recipe with Spinach for Breakfast

Start the day with a delicious omelet-soufflé with spinach! Its light texture and elegant taste will give you an unforgettable experience. This omelet is great not only for breakfast but also for any other meal because it can be eaten even as a snack.

Prepare the omelet in advance and store it in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Just reheat it in the oven before serving. You can use both fresh and frozen spinach, as well as portioned molds or one large mold – all to your taste. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients:

5 eggs

30 g of parmesan

45 g of Gruyere

1 shallot bulb

340 g of spinach

3 tbsp. of butter

3 tbsp. of flour

1 glass of milk

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/8 g of nutmeg

0.2 g of cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. citric acid

Preparation:

Separate the whites from the yolks. Beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease a soufflé or baking dish with butter and sprinkle with Parmesan. Grate the gruyere, and finely chop the shallot. Blanch fresh spinach, thaw frozen. Squeeze out excess moisture. Melt butter, fry onions, add flour. Gradually pour in the milk, stirring constantly. Add spices, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in egg yolks, Gruyere, spinach, and Parmesan. Add citric acid to egg whites, and beat to stiff peaks. Mix 1/4 of the egg whites with the spinach mixture, then fold in the remaining egg whites. Pour the mixture into the mold, and bake for 40-45 minutes (or 30 minutes for a regular mold).

