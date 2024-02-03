Hearty and healthy dinner: How to cook pasta with tuna in 15 minutes

Who doesn't like pasta? It is a delicious, hearty, and versatile dish that can be prepared for every taste. And if you don't have a lot of time, tuna and tomato pasta is just the perfect option.

Pasta with tuna and tomatoes is not only tasty but also healthy. Tuna is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids and tomatoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Try to cook this dish, and it will become your favorite recipe, gazeta.ua writes.

Ingredients:

250 g of pasta

370 g of tuna in its juice

200 g of cherry tomatoes

70 g of olives

6 cloves of garlic

10 tbsp of Extra Virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon

1/2 bunch of parsley

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

Preparation:

Prepare the sauce. Heat a frying pan, and pour in olive oil. Add garlic and fry for 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper. Fry for 3 minutes. Boil water for the pasta. Add salt and pasta. Cook until al dente. Drain the pasta in a colander and transfer to a saucepan. Add the sauce, tuna without juice and chopped parsley. Stir to combine. Put the pasta on plates. Add the olives, drizzle with lemon juice, and serve.

Tip:

For a more savory flavor, you can add capers or olives to the sauce.

Instead of cherry tomatoes, you can use regular diced tomatoes.

You can also add other vegetables to the pasta, such as zucchini or bell peppers.

