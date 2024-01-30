Radiant and elastic: two secrets of beautiful Japanese skin

Japanese women are famous for their smooth, glowing skin. Of course, genetics play a role, but Japanese women also follow a few simple skincare rules that can help every woman look younger and more beautiful.

To keep your skin beautiful, you should follow simple rules, the main ones being moisturizing and proper nutrition. This is what Radiotrack writes about.

A balanced diet

Japanese women believe that external beauty starts from the inside. Therefore, they are very attentive to their diet. They eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and seafood. These foods are rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that are essential for healthy skin.

Hydration

Japanese women are also very vigilant about keeping their skin well-hydrated. They drink a lot of water throughout the day and also use various moisturizers.

Skincare

Japanese women regularly take care of their skin. They use several different products to cleanse, tone, and moisturize. They also visit a beautician regularly.

