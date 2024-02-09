No need for a dryer: How to dry things in the washing machine

Everyone knows that drying clothes can be time-consuming. However, thanks to some simple life hacks and knowledge of washing machine functions, you can speed up the process considerably. There are a few effective lifehacks for this.

The Mirror writes about them.

Double spin:

Many washing machines have a "double spin" mode that will help squeeze more water out of your clothes.

Use this mode to significantly reduce drying time.

Don't forget to shake the clothes before hanging them to smooth out the creases.

Proper hanging:

Arrange your clothes on the dryer so that air circulates freely between them.

Do not hang clothes too tightly so that they dry faster.

Use hangers with wide shoulders to keep clothes from warping.

Air Dehumidifier:

An air dehumidifier removes excess moisture from the air, which greatly speeds up the drying process.

It will also help prevent mold and mildew in the room.

Fan:

If you don't have a dehumidifier, you can use a fan.

Place the fan by an open window so that it blows around things.

This will help circulate the air and dry the clothes faster.

Table fan:

You can also use a table fan to speed up the drying of clothes.

Point the fan at the things you want to dry.

Move the fan around so that the clothes dry evenly.

