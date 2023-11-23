Has the ice frozen and your shoes turned into real skating rinks? Don't spend too much on new shoes - there are budget-friendly methods that can help you avoid injuries.

The UNIAN publication shared life hacks on how to make your shoes anti-slip, even if they are not designed for winter walks.

1. Super glue and sand: If your boots are slipping in the snow, you'll need super glue. Apply it in dots on the dry sole in the toe and heel area, and then sprinkle sand on it. Wait for the glue to dry, and you're ready to go - you're guaranteed a good grip.

2. Sandpaper or felt: Another way to prepare your shoes for icy conditions is to attach pieces of sandpaper or felt to the soles. You can also use special stickers made of these materials for a similar effect.

3. Nylon tights: An unusual method involves the use of nylon tights. Turn your boots upside down and ignite a piece of nylon (or old tights). The nylon will melt onto the sole, dry, and create a protective layer against ice. It's important to do this carefully to avoid burning yourself.

4. Ice shoes: The easiest way is to use special ice shoes, which can be purchased at shoe stores or markets. These pads are easy to put on your shoes and take off just as easily, providing reliable slip protection at an affordable price.

