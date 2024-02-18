Stimulates memory and thinking: Scientists name the main benefits of writing by hand

A study by Norwegian scientists surprised the world: handwriting proved to be more useful for memory and thinking than typing on a keyboard.

Scientists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology conducted an experiment with 36 students. Their brain waves were recorded using an electroencephalogram while writing words by hand and on the keyboard.

The results showed that handwriting activates more connections between different parts of the brain. According to the authors of the study, finger movements when writing letters stimulate the brain much more than keystrokes.

"We found that when writing by hand, the patterns of brain interaction are much more complex than when typing," says Professor Audrey van der Meer.

Why is writing by hand more useful?

It stimulates the brain: Finger movements while writing activate more neurons and promote the formation of new connections between them.

Develops creativity: Handwriting gives you more freedom to express yourself and generate new ideas.

Trains attention: Handwriting requires concentration and focus, which helps improve attention span.

Handwriting is not only a way to capture information, but also a valuable tool for brain development.

Additional tips:

Write by hand every day, even if it's just for a few minutes.

Use different pens, notebooks, and other stationery to make the writing process more interesting.

Try keeping a diary, writing letters or poems.

Encourage children to write by hand to help them learn and develop better.

Take care of your brain and write by hand!

