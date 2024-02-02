Stylists showed the best hairstyles for women with round faces (photos)

If you have a round face and are looking for the perfect hairstyle, try using the advice of stylists. With the right choice of haircut and styling, you can emphasize your beauty and visually stretch your face.

Experts in a commentary for Vogue France advise round-faced women to go for long waves, asymmetrical haircuts, and a parted hairstyle. It can be layers, slight negligence, and textured haircuts - they will help to visually narrow the face.

It is also important to emphasize the eyes. Use bangs to emphasize the eyes and draw attention away from the face shape.

The most attractive hairstyles for a round face:

Long waves: Soft waves visually stretch the face and add femininity to it.

Asymmetry is a great way to create vertical lines and balance the proportions of the face.

Bob with oblique parting: A classic option that will never go out of style.

Pixie with bangs: a bold and stylish haircut that is suitable for those with a bold personality.

Layered haircuts: layers add texture and volume, visually lengthening the face.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Try different hairstyles and styles to find your perfect look.

