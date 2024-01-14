Most women wear makeup regularly to hide imperfections and emphasize their best features. However, even experienced makeup artists can make mistakes that can age them.

Daily video

Experts have named three common makeup mistakes that can age you. SheFinds has collected expert advice.

Read also: How to properly care for eyebrows and improve their condition

Too much foundation

Foundation can help hide uneven skin tone and redness, but it's important not to overdo it. Too much foundation can create a disproportionate or artificial appearance, as well as emphasize wrinkles and fine lines.

To avoid this, apply foundation only to the areas of your face where it is needed and blend it well. You can also use a color corrector to cover spots or puffiness.

Dark eyeshadow

As we age, our eyes can look more closed. This can be because the upper eyelid becomes looser and can hide the lower eyelid.

If you want your eyes to look more open, avoid dark eyeshadow. Instead, choose light or medium-neutral shades that will help create light and draw attention away from wrinkles.

Ungroomed eyebrows

Eyebrows can have a significant impact on the overall look of your face. Sparse or ungroomed brows can make your face look older.

To avoid this, fill in sparse brows with an eyebrow pencil in a shade that matches your hair. You can also use an eyebrow gel to shape them.

By following these tips, you can create a fresh and modern makeup look that won't add years to your appearance.

To recap, we've already written about how to properly prepare your face for makeup.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!