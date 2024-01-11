Stylist advises how to choose a stylish coat for winter 2024

Famous Ukrainian stylist Oksana Matskiv gave advice on what to look for when choosing a coat for winter 2024. Read the article by Radiotrack to find out which models are better to avoid.

Too short and narrow

Such a coat restricts movement and does not allow you to wear several layers of clothing under it. Therefore, it is better to choose a loose-fitting maxi model.

With fur

Although such coats look expensive, stylists do not recommend buying them. If you can't refuse to buy one, choose a model with detachable fur.

Lapels

Avoid lapels with complex cuts, too wide, narrow or elongated. Such a coat will not be universal and only things of a certain style will fit it.

Fitted

It will not allow you to wear warm clothes under the bottom. And a structured hard lined coat will add a few extra pounds.

Zipper

Spoils the appearance of the coat.

An abundance of decor

Minimalism is in fashion now. An abundance of decor makes things cheaper.

