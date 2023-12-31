It will get worse: two powerful magnetic storms are expected soon

The new year 2024 will begin with a four-point geomagnetic storm. Orange-level storms are expected on January 1 and 2.

According to Meteoagent, this will be followed by a "period of silence" that will last until January 8, and from January 8 to 10, minor magnetic storms of three points are possible.

The next geomagnetic storms of a dangerous level are expected on January 23-24 and 26, with a magnitude of 4.

It is worth noting that the schedule of geomagnetic storms may vary depending on the behavior of the Sun.

Forecast of magnetic storms in January 2024

As a reminder, when birds and other animals make their seasonal migrations, they use the geomagnetic field to navigate. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

