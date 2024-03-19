The schedule of magnetic storms for March 2024 has been updated. According to new data, several powerful geomagnetic storms will continue on Earth until the end of the month.

The Meteoagent service warns that a geomagnetic storm of a dangerous red level will begin on March 20 and 21. The strength of the shocks will be 5 points. On March 28 and 29, geomagnetic storms will recur, but will not be dangerous - their strength will not exceed K-index 3.

What are magnetic storms?

Magnetic storms are perturbations of the Earth's magnetic field caused by streams of charged particles from the Sun. These disturbances can last from several hours to several days.

Impact of magnetic storms on humans:

Some people may experience the negative effects of magnetic storms on their health. The most common symptoms are:

Headache

Weakness

Decreased ability to work

Sleep disturbances

Increased irritability

Exacerbation of chronic diseases

The impact of magnetic storms on a person is individual. Some people do not feel any changes in their health, while others may experience significant discomfort.

How to protect yourself from magnetic storms:

Follow the forecast of magnetic storms. On days of magnetic storms:

Avoid physical and emotional stress.

Get enough sleep.

Drink plenty of water.

Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals.

Take a contrast shower.

Take a walk in the fresh air.

If necessary, take painkillers or sedatives.

Important: If you experience a significant deterioration in your health during magnetic storms, consult a doctor.

