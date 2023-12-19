Anyone can do it: 4 easy ways to wrap a gift professionally

A beautifully wrapped gift is not only a nice addition to a present, but also a sign of attention and care for the recipient. Learning how to wrap gifts beautifully is not difficult at all, you just need to know a few simple tricks.

Telegraf writes about this.

Wrapping a gift in a box

To wrap a gift in a box you will need the following materials:

Wrapping paper

Tape

Scissors

Regular adhesive tape

Double-sided tape

Step-by-step instructions:

Place the box on the wrapping paper. Measure the required amount of paper. Make bends along the perimeter, gently smoothing it with your hand. Secure with tape. Then form the corners on the sides, pressing them to the center with smooth movements. Fold the edge of the remaining paper and secure it to the surface with double-sided tape. Tie the ribbon around the gift to create a festive bow.

Wrapping a gift without a box

If you don't have a suitable box for your gift, you can create an elegant gift wrapping out of gift paper. For this, you will need the following materials:

Wrapping paper

Ribbon

Decoration

Regular tape

Double-sided tape

Scissors

Step-by-step instructions:

Place the gift on the wrapping paper and cut off the necessary piece. To create a sturdy bottom of the package, fold the corners of the paper diagonally and secure it with tape. Place the gift inside the package and close it. Wrap the top with ribbon and attach a decoration.

Wrapping a bottle

To wrap a bottle as a gift you will need the following materials:

Wrapping paper

Ribbon

Decoration

Scissors

Scotch tape

Step-by-step instructions:

Cut a piece of wrapping paper to size. Wrap it around the bottle, securing the paper with tape on the side and bottom. Focus on the neck, squeeze the paper, tie a ribbon, and decorate the bottle with the chosen decoration.

Wrapping a bottle in a sock

This gift wrapping option is not only beautiful, but also original. To implement it you will need the following materials:

A sock

Ribbon

Decoration

Step-by-step instructions:

Wrap the bottle in a sock. Decorate the package by tying a ribbon or a second sock around the neck of the bottle. Add a decorative ornament.

Tips for wrapping gifts

When choosing gift wrapping paper, consider the size and shape of the gift.

Use high-quality adhesive tape to make the package look neat.

Don't forget about the decor - ribbon, bows, balloons, flowers will make the gift look festive.

