Contribute to the appearance of fat on the stomach: four habits are named that should be abandoned immediately

The habits we repeat every day are of great importance for effective weight loss. Reducing the volume in the abdomen can be especially difficult.

For effective weight loss, it is critical to get rid of all extremely bad habits as soon as possible. This was explained in detail by expert Adam Mayer.

Scattered nutrition

The habit of eating while watching TV shows or working at the computer can imperceptibly lead to excess food consumption and complicate the process of losing weight.

"In one study, people who ate while watching TV or walking ate five times more than those who were not distracted while eating," noted nutritionist Destiny Moody.

Careless eating can confuse your body, because the brain does not always have time to signal satiety, which can lead you to overeat.

Insufficient protein intake

Protein is a key element for tissue regeneration and growth, including muscle. Lack of protein in the diet can lead to loss of muscle mass.

"Protein-rich snacks more effectively keep you full until the next meal, as protein causes satiety," the nutritionist said.

To maintain a healthy diet, it is worth including more protein snacks in the diet, such as Greek yogurt, boiled eggs, cheese, etc.

You drink little water

Not drinking enough water can quickly lead to dehydration, which makes it harder to be active and burn calories, slowing down the weight loss process.

Thirst can often be confused with hunger, leading to overeating when all you really need is water.

Excess calories from healthy food

While a healthy diet is important, don't forget that even healthy foods contain calories.

"Antioxidants, nutrients and heart-healthy unsaturated fats are found in nuts, seeds and avocados, making them part of a healthy diet. However, the downside of these foods is that they can provide a lot of calories for a small amount of food," Moody said. .

Overeating, even healthy food, can lead to unwanted weight gain, especially in the abdominal area.

