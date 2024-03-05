Promotes weight loss and improves health: why you should drink a cup of coffee a day

Scientists from England have conducted a study that shows the unexpected benefits of drinking coffee for weight loss. It turns out that just one cup of this drink a day stimulates the conversion of white adipose tissue into brown fat, which helps improve health and accelerates weight loss.

Brown fat differs from regular fat in that its cells are actively involved in generating heat and energy for the body. The more white adipose tissue is converted to brown fat, the better our overall health and well-being will be. This is what Radiotrack writes.

Caffeine contained in coffee directly affects the formation of brown fat, accelerating the burning of extra pounds.

To maximize the effect of drinking coffee while losing weight, you should follow a few rules:

Avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Caffeine can negatively affect the mucous membranes of the stomach and intestines. However, if you drink coffee after a meal, your metabolism is activated and calories are burned faster. Coffee can increase metabolism by 10-12%.

Drink coffee before training

If you drink coffee half an hour before exercise, caffeine will provide your body with an energy surge. As a result, you will burn more calories during your workout.

Give preference to black coffee

Coffee drinks with added sugar and milk can contain the same amount of calories as a cake or muffin. For weight loss, it is recommended to drink only black coffee; if you wish, you can add honey instead of sugar and skim milk.

