Fruit flies are attracted to ripe food that females can use to lay eggs inside. Female fruit flies can lay up to 2,000 eggs on the surface of anything that is moist and rotten.

Within a few days, tiny worms can hatch on ripe fruit. These insects can spread bacteria, including salmonella and E. coli, according to Express.co.uk.

Experts recommend throwing away all food that has been flown over by fruit flies. Next, clean the area thoroughly.

Pour some apple cider vinegar and dishwashing liquid into a jar or plastic bottle. Then place a paper cone on top of the jar.

The apple cider vinegar inside the bottle will attract flies, and the dishwashing liquid will trap them. Such a trap will protect food from flies.

Cover any fruit on the table or kitchen surfaces. Additional measures include emptying the garbage can daily and cleaning any stains immediately.

The smell of lemongrass also repels fruit flies, so using a small bag of this herb can help avoid infestation.

