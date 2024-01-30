Limescale is a chalky, hard deposit that forms in places where water is heated or left standing for a long time. Bathroom and kitchen faucets develop limescale because they are in constant contact with water.

Hard limescale is very difficult to remove from faucets without scratching them, and must be handled with care. However, there is a cheap way to get rid of limescale, according to Express.co.uk.

To deal with limescale around your bathroom faucet, soak an old cloth in lemon juice or vinegar, ensuring full contact with the metal, and let it soak for an hour. Rinse and repeat if necessary.

To create an anti-limescale solution, you can also mix half water and half white wine vinegar or lemon juice in a spray bottle.

The solution can be sprayed on the limescale areas and left on for 30 minutes. If the stains are particularly stubborn, you may need to leave the spray on longer.

Finally, wipe the faucet well with a microfiber cloth. This should remove all the plaque and unsightly stains.

