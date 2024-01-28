Experts show an easy way to get rid of mold in a washing machine without aggressive chemicals

Mold in the rubber seal of front-loading washing machines is a common household problem. Fortunately, it can be solved without the use of harsh chemicals.

To prevent mold from forming, simply keep the door open after each wash. However, if it has already formed, there is an easy way to remove it, according to Express.co.uk.

In particular, you can add hydrogen peroxide to the washing machine, where detergent is usually added. Run it on the hottest cycle possible to clean the machine inside.

Another step to make sure that mold doesn't come back inside the washing machine is to wipe down under the valves.

Some washing machines have a filter that traps lint, debris, and other particles. A clogged filter can prevent water from draining and create a humid environment.

Periodically run an empty hot water cycle in this type of washing machine. The hot water helps kill any existing mold spores and keeps the machine clean.

