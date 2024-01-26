Experts show how to remove mattress stains cheaply and quickly (video)

Yellow stains on a mattress are usually the result of bodily fluids, such as sweating at night. A cleaning guru has revealed her way of dealing with stains.

Cleaning guru Chantel Mila has shared a magical remedy for removing stains from mattresses. According to her, the stains will disappear in 15 minutes, Express.co.uk reports.

To do this, you need to mix half a cup of hydrogen peroxide, which is a non-toxic natural disinfectant, and one tablespoon of dish soap.

Hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach the mattress, but if the stain is not too bad, you can mix water and dishwashing detergent instead. Dish soap is the key ingredient for removing oil stains, Chantel said.

When the mixture is ready, spray the homemade cleaning solution on the stains on the mattress, sprinkle with baking soda and rub.

After you have left the mixture of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and baking soda on the stain for 15 minutes, wipe off the mixture.

