Many people are looking for creative ways to reduce their energy bills. In this case, it can be helpful to clean one part of the refrigerator.

Daily video

This helps the appliance to be energy efficient. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

By spending 15 minutes cleaning the condenser coils, you save an average of 11% of the refrigerator's electricity consumption. Refrigerator coils are often located under the unit or at the back.

Read also: What pension payments will increase along with the increase in the subsistence level in 2024

Doing this task a couple of times a year can be especially helpful if you have pets that shed. Just use a dust cloth or vacuum to remove dust, hair, or dirt.

To save even more, you can change the setting of your refrigerator by changing the temperature to about 5 degrees, but not higher.

Remember to keep the refrigerator door closed for as long as possible to avoid unnecessary energy loss.

Earlier, we wrote about how the pension supplement for overtime is calculated.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!