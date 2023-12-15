Experts have suggested a cheap way to make towels soft

Over time, towels start to get stale and have a damp smell after a few months of use. The unpleasant odor can remain even after washing, and the texture deteriorates.

Daily video

However, there are methods used by hotels and spas to make towels soft again. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

White vinegar, bleach, and additional fabric softener are just some of the ways to give towels new life. Towels should be changed every two years.

Read also: Top 6 methods to stretch clothes that shrunk after washing

According to the expert, white vinegar is a popular product used in hotels and spas. It cleans towels from dirt and residue and makes them feel soft and fluffy.

Simply add 250 ml of white vinegar to the drum of your washing machine along with the liquid detergent you normally use and dry your towels as usual. You can also use baking soda to further soften your towels.

Mix eight tablespoons of baking soda with the detergent before putting it in the washing machine. This will help loosen the towel fibers and get rid of any dirt.

As a reminder, we've already written about why things get dirtier after washing in the machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!