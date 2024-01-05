Experts shared tips on growing rosemary on the windowsill: It will always be delicious

Rosemary makes a great addition to lamb, chicken and roast potatoes. Instead of buying fresh rosemary every time, you can grow it on your kitchen windowsill.

Daily video

In order for rosemary to thrive, you should place the plant in a warm, sunny and bright place. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

If you have a south-facing kitchen, potted rosemary is likely to be happy. You can propagate rosemary from an existing plant.

Read also: How to grow garlic on the windowsill: step-by-step instructions

Rosemary hates wet roots, especially in winter, so do not overdo it with watering. Rosemary is fairly drought tolerant, but new plants should be watered regularly for at least the first summer.

In cold weather, young plants will benefit from thick mulch to help insulate the roots from the cold. Cold, wet compost can cause rosemary roots to rot and die.

The evergreen shrub can be harvested year-round, but the soft young plant has better flavor in the summer.

How to cover plants in winter in pots or containers on an outdoor balcony or terrace is a difficult question. Perennial plants continue to decorate balconies in winter, create a mood. However, care must be taken to plants on the balcony for the winter: ways to protect them from the cold.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!