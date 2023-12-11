Experts have shared a recipe for simple and nutritious homemade chips

Many store-bought brand name chips are high in calories, fat and salt, so they are not always very nutritious. However, you can prepare a healthy analog on your own.

Beets and yams belong to the root vegetable family. They are very versatile vegetables, but they are delicious baked into chips, Express.co.uk reports.

It is a win-win appetizer that takes no time at all and is very tasty. Baking beet and yams gives them a hearty crunch.

The recipe is designed for four people and takes only 15-20 minutes to prepare. For it you will need:

two beets;

one yam;

two tablespoons of sunflower oil;

half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper;

salt.

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Take a sharp knife and thinly slice the beets and yams. Drain them, mix them with sunflower oil and cayenne pepper.

Place the vegetables on a lightly oiled baking tray and bake for 10-15 minutes. Turn them over and bake for another five minutes or until they are crispy. Transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

