Experts explain what temperature should be at home to prevent mold growth

In winter, mold can grow in homes due to temperature changes and excessive moisture. Low temperatures combined with indoor heat can lead to excessive moisture in the air.

Daily video

However, experts have named methods to help avoid mold formation. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

The presence of ventilation holes can help distribute airflow and reduce humidity. According to the expert, this can help improve air circulation and remove any excess moisture.

Read also: How to quickly remove grease and dirt from a range hood: it only takes 20 minutes

To prevent a mold outbreak, experts recommend keeping the temperature between 17 and 19 degrees. Mold grows easily in cold rooms that suffer from high humidity.

A mixture of white vinegar and distilled white water can help get rid of mold that has already begun to form. Baking soda, on the other hand, naturally absorbs excess moisture around it, making it a great option for mold prevention.

As a reminder, social media is actively discussing a new life hack that promises to get rid of the unpleasant odor from the washing machine and leave it smelling fresh.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!