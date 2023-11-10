Washing machines need to be cleaned regularly for efficient operation. According to experts, the appliance should be cleaned at least once a month.

The expert recommended following his simple seven-step instructions to easily clean the appliance, according to the Daily Express. The first step is to run a hot wash cycle.

This involves selecting the highest wash cycle available for your machine and adding a special detergent or white vinegar to the machine drum. After the hot cycle is complete, remove the laundry detergent drawer and rinse it with warm water and soap in the kitchen sink.

Be sure to go into all the nooks and crannies with an old toothbrush to scrub away any mold or softener residue. Use a damp cloth dipped in warm soapy water to wipe the inside of the drawer, where mold can easily grow.

Then clean the drum with the cloth, making sure to cover the entire surface to pick up any residue. Next is the rubber seal. Carefully check any debris inside it.

This includes loose change, buttons, hair clips, and hair. Then simply wipe with a damp cloth both inside and out.

To complete the maintenance cleaning, run another hot wash cycle without any detergent or cleaning solution.

