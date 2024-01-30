Green onions can be a garnish for baked potatoes, an addition to scrambled eggs, or an integral part of a casserole. Chopped onions can be stored for later use.

Experts have identified simple storage conditions that will ensure that green onions do not lose their flavor. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

To keep onions in the refrigerator, you need to put them in a container with a lid. It is important that air and moisture do not affect the freshness of the onions.

Place the airtight container or bag in the refrigerator drawer. This storage method allows you to preserve the quality of the onions for about a week.

Alternatively, green onions can be cut up and frozen. Spread the chopped onions in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Let the onions freeze on the baking sheet for about an hour. Once frozen, carefully transfer the onions to a freezer-safe bag or container. It can be stored in this way for up to six months.

