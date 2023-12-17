Experts explained how easy it is to wash glasses to a crystal shine

Glassware often becomes cloudy due to lime scale. If the stains are not removed immediately, it can seem almost impossible.

Glasses should not be washed in dishwasher water, as the detergent and hot water can cause them to crack or become cloudy. Instead, hand wash and soak in a solution of white vinegar and warm water, Express.co.uk reported.

White vinegar helps to restore glassware by removing the cloudy film left on it. The expert also recommended taking time to polish the glasses with newspaper or a microfiber cloth.

As for cleaning the glass, the expert advised starting from the top and moving downwards. This will check any marks around it and keep the glass polished.

Also, hold the wine glasses over a bowl of boiling water beforehand to allow the steam to dissolve any sweat, stains or marks.

