Experts explained how to easily get rid of plaque in the shower cabin: forget about aggressive chemicals

Many people want to abandon the use of aggressive chemicals for cleaning at home. Cleaning experts have recommended an all-natural solution for removing plaque from bathroom shower doors.

The cleaning experts at Bella Bathrooms have explained that baking soda is one of their most popular shower-cleaning ingredients. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

When cleaning, mild lye can help dissolve dirt and grease. In the form of a paste, small crystals of baking soda can also help to remove sticky build-up.

The team at Bella Bathrooms recommended mixing a small amount of baking soda with water and adding it to a spray bottle. Once the water and baking soda mixture is completely combined, you can simply spray it around the shower to easily clean the glass shower door.

Leave on for about 15-20 minutes, then wipe with a towel or sponge to remove any remaining water or mixture.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!