Experts explained how to quickly warm up a house without increasing heating

With the cold evenings, many people want to keep their homes warm without increasing their energy bills. A great tip from British Gas is to have foil insulation behind radiators.

Daily video

Instead of the radiator warming the wall, the reflective foil reflects heat into the room. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

By warming up your home with these simple measures, you can reduce the heat level on your thermostat and lower your heating bill.

Read also: How to eliminate condensation on windows with plants

Another good investment is to purchase a window draught-proofing device and insulating tape. Filling gaps around windows and doors can help save on heating bills.

One tip that costs nothing is to be strategic about your home curtains. Before evening falls, close the curtains to keep your home warm. It makes no sense to pay for heating when most of it leaks out the window.

As a reminder, many people tend to wash clothes at low temperatures to save water and electricity. However, experts warn that this can be harmful to health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!