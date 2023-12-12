Experts name the most dangerous popular toy for dogs

Dogs are very active pets that love to play with different objects. However, some toys can be deadly for them.

Experts from Animalreport have warned that tennis balls pose the greatest danger to animals.

Ping-pong balls and tennis balls can be dangerous for dogs because they can cause choking or intestinal obstruction.

Ping-pong balls are round, which makes them easy to get stuck in a dog's esophagus or intestines. If a dog swallows a ping pong ball, it can quickly cause discomfort and abdominal pain. As the ball moves through the intestines, it can cause a blockage, which can be life-threatening.

Tennis balls can also be dangerous for dogs. They can be small enough to get stuck in a dog's throat, which can lead to choking. In addition, tennis balls can be hard enough to damage your dog's teeth.

If you notice that your dog has swallowed a ping pong ball or a tennis ball, take it to the vet immediately. Your vet can perform an x-ray to determine if the ball is in your dog's system. If there is, the vet may try to remove it with an endoscope or perform surgery.

To protect your dog from the risk of choking or intestinal obstruction, avoid giving it toys that can be swallowed. You can also purchase special dog toys that are designed to be safe for swallowing.

Tips for choosing safe toys for dogs:

Toys should be large enough so that they cannot be swallowed. Toys should not be too hard so as not to damage your dog's teeth.

Toys should not have sharp edges or corners that could injure your dog.

If you are not sure if a toy is safe for your dog, it is better to consult a veterinarian.

