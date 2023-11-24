Experts have named the place where potatoes are stored three times longer

Potatoes are an important ingredient in the kitchen, and they usually have a long shelf life. However, many people do not know where to store it properly

It used to be thought that it was best to store potatoes in a dark, dry and cool place, such as a cupboard. But now experts say otherwise, reports Express.co.uk.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recommendations have changed. Potatoes should be stored in the fridge at temperatures below five degrees Celsius. This will keep it fresh for three times longer.

You can store potatoes in the refrigerator without any problem, and this will actually help them keep much longer than if you store them at room temperature.

After the potatoes give shoots, you can simply rub the young shoots. Such potatoes are suitable for cooking.

