Proper orchid care can ensure that a beautiful flower continues to bloom again and again. Experts have named four top tips that guarantee success.

The first one would be to use bark for soil. This provides a strong air flow around the orchid's roots, which promotes flowering, according to Express.co.uk.

The second tip is pruning. When the houseplant blooms and begins to wilt, it's time to "cut below the lowest flower and above the knot."

This way, it can bloom again from the same stem. Another professional tip is to water the orchid when the roots have turned silver, which means that the houseplant is thirsty.

You can moisten the houseplant by letting the orchid soak in water for 10-15 minutes, which will result in green roots.

As for the ideal place for an orchid, it is best to place them near a window. Light and a drop in temperature will encourage them to bloom again.

