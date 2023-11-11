Orchids have a reputation for being rather difficult plants to care for, but they are among the most popular indoor flowers. When a Phalaenopsis orchid finishes blooming, almost anyone can make the plant bloom again.

Gardeners claim that one way to do this is to feed them with kitchen garbage like banana peels. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Banana peel water is popular among gardeners. Since it is rich in many macro- and microelements, it is an organic fertilizer that is inexpensive and provides the best nutrients.

Orchids usually get their nutrients from the air or water, so they should be given in liquid form. To make banana peel tea, add chopped banana peels to a container of water and let it ferment for seven to ten days.

After that, boil the water for five minutes to remove the odor and kill microorganisms. Leave the water to cool for about five to six hours.

When you're ready to use it, mix the banana peel water with tap water in a one-to-five ratio.

As a reminder, most houseplants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals. Leaves, sap, or bulbs can be toxic.

