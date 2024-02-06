In the spring, gardens often suffer from an invasion of slugs, which are able to eat all the shoots that come out of the ground. To avoid problems, you should take care of protecting your garden in February.

Gardening expert Lucy Bradley explained to the Express that slugs become more active in winter due to humidity - excess water creates a favorable environment for slugs.

They are also attracted to decaying organic matter, such as fallen leaves or compost. And garbage, mulch and other similar places give slugs shelter during the day.

Slugs become more active in February, as birds and other natural enemies of these pests become less abundant.

How do you recognize that slugs are in your garden?

Look for silvery traces on the soil and plants.

Look for damage to leaves and stems.

Check to see if the seedlings are still alive.

What to do to get rid of slugs

The expert advises removing garbage, mulch, and other slug hiding places.

Plant flowers that attract birds and insects. You can also use copper tape, diatomaceous earth, or eggshells. Bury beer containers in the soil to attract and catch slugs.

Collect slugs from plants in the evening when they are most active.

