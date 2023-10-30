The expert explained why for no reason you should not store potatoes next to onions

Whether or not to store potatoes in the refrigerator has long been a stumbling block question. However, many people may still hesitate, and they may prefer to leave the potatoes away from the fridge.

However, one expert from KJ Refrigeration has given his advice on the matter, outlining what you can and can't do while storing potatoes. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

According to the experts, it is best to store potatoes in a cool, dark place such as a barn or cupboard. You should also never store potatoes and onions together.

Onions release ethylene, which speeds up the ripening process. If it is stored along with potatoes, it can overripen and spoil prematurely. Potatoes also have a lot of moisture, which can cause onions to spoil.

Moreover, potatoes should be kept away from other foods that contain high amounts of ethylene, including apples, bananas and tomatoes.

The expert advised to store potatoes in a dry, well-ventilated place and avoid storing them in closed airtight containers.

